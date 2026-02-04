Need a refresher on some basic “common sense” everyday etiquette? Reddit is here to save the day

Would the world be a better place if we just plastered a list of “Everyday Etiquette” everywhere?

A mock “Everyday Etiquette” poster is making the rounds on Reddit, and honestly… it feels like a greatest-hits album of common sense we’ve all quietly abandoned.

Stuff like holding the door if someone’s right behind you, letting people exit an elevator before you charge in like you’re storming a castle and not blasting your music on public transportation like you’re auditioning to be everyone’s least favorite human (can we add doing the same on the beach?).

The list goes on with reminders we shouldn’t need but apparently do! Stuff like cover your mouth when you cough, tip when service is good, don’t swipe through someone else’s phone, return borrowed stuff in decent shape and for the love of all things good—put your phone away when you’re actually talking to a real, live person.

The big question now: what would you add? Because judging by how this hit a nerve online, we might need a sequel… and maybe a billboard.

Read even more here ➡️ Reddit