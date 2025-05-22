Need to de-stress? Try PIZZA!

The long Memorial Day weekend can’t come fast enough! It’s been another busy week at work or with school and final exams... and we know you’re looking to de-stress.
Well, try PIZZA!
A new study out of England finds even the smell of freshly baked pizza did a significant job in diminishing stress and boosting mood. So, even if you’re cutting carbs, take a walk past your favorite pizza joint and take a few deep breaths!
- According to the research, 42% of those in the study said that the aroma made them feel comforted. More than a quarter (28%) also noticed a mood boost.
- And 17% had an ‘excited sense of anticipation” just from smelling the pizza!
Wanna learn why? Read more at the link here ➡️ FoodBeast