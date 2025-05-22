Need to de-stress? Try PIZZA!

Even the aroma was found to comfort us

Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up the 30 biggest pizza chains nationwide based on annual sales. (bbernard // Shutterstock/bbernard // Shutterstock)
By Mike Kruz

The long Memorial Day weekend can’t come fast enough! It’s been another busy week at work or with school and final exams... and we know you’re looking to de-stress.

Well, try PIZZA!

A new study out of England finds even the smell of freshly baked pizza did a significant job in diminishing stress and boosting mood. So, even if you’re cutting carbs, take a walk past your favorite pizza joint and take a few deep breaths!

  • According to the research, 42% of those in the study said that the aroma made them feel comforted. More than a quarter (28%) also noticed a mood boost.
  • And 17% had an ‘excited sense of anticipation” just from smelling the pizza!

Wanna learn why? Read more at the link here ➡️ FoodBeast

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

