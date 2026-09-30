Hers reports on the healthiest fall coffee drinks, ranking 16 options from low-calorie cold brews to indulgent pumpkin spice lattes.

October 1st is National Pumpkin Spice Day! I know we’ve all been enjoying Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Coffees for several weeks now.. didn’t it start in mid-August? But today is the official day to enjoy your favorite Pumpkin Spice drink or treat!

I think I’ll be enjoying my favorite Pumpkin Spice candle. That counts too, right? 🎃

A mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and more.. and did you know that the traditional pumpkin spice actually contains no real pumpkin??

Enjoy the day AND the first day of October! #pumpkinspiceday