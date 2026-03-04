Relaxed woman in home clothes eating cake and watching movie on cable TV while switching channels with the remote control in her bed at home alone. Leasure, relaxation time. Lazy day. Selective focus

DESSERTS! All are good! But now you have an excuse to eat pound cake! I’ll admit it’s hard for me to pass up a good pound cake. Love the taste and love to dip it in my coffee. Maybe that’s just me.. 🤔

March 4th is National Pound Cake Day!

Celebrating one of the world’s most versatile cakes.

#NationalPoundCakeDay

Do you know WHY Pound Cake is called Pound Cake?

Well - it will all make sense when you find this out.

The traditional recipe calls for a pound of each - flour, butter, eggs, and sugar! WOW!

Maybe I’ll only have a nibble next time. 😄😋