DESSERTS! All are good! But now you have an excuse to eat pound cake! I’ll admit it’s hard for me to pass up a good pound cake. Love the taste and love to dip it in my coffee. Maybe that’s just me.. 🤔
March 4th is National Pound Cake Day!
Celebrating one of the world’s most versatile cakes.
#NationalPoundCakeDay
Do you know WHY Pound Cake is called Pound Cake?
Well - it will all make sense when you find this out.
The traditional recipe calls for a pound of each - flour, butter, eggs, and sugar! WOW!
Maybe I’ll only have a nibble next time. 😄😋