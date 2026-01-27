Yep, the last Tuesday in January is NATIONAL PLAN FOR VACATION DAY. It’s a day to think about what you’d like to do this year, where you’d like to go, and who you’d like to visit or travel with. THEN MAKE YOUR PLANS!

Getting those early flights booked is a huge help and usually a huge savings, too.

Bonus if you could decide on a hotel or airbnb.

Anything you can work on in advance is helpful. And just think how nice it would be to put in your PTO at the beginning of the year and have things to look forward to!

