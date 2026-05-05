National Nurses Day is tomorrow, May 6th. AND it kicks off Nurses Week! This special day honors the nursing profession. The American Nurses Association designated this day to celebrate the vital contributions and dedication of the healthcare workforce.

Are you a nurse? Do you know a nurse that you’d like to celebrate? Maybe bring them flowers, or a card. Something to acknowledge their passion for helping others and caring for their patients.

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