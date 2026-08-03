National Lighthouse Day

It’s coming up this Friday, August 7th!

Have you even been to the Lighthouse in St Augustine? I saw it. I took pictures. I did NOT climb all the stairs to the top. But lots of people were doing that when I was there. It’s really beautiful.

Some people take trips visiting Lighthouses all over the country. They are usually in very beautiful spots and exciting to see. Maybe I’ll start on that adventure at some point..

Let us know if you’ve been close to a Lighthouse(s) before. And if so, which ones are your favorites to visit.