National Husband Appreciation Day

If you have a husband - tomorrow (Saturday, April 18th) is the day to celebrate him!

I’m sure you do that EVERY DAY though, right!? LOL!

Here are some extra ways to show your appreciation:

Learn Your Husband’s Love Language

Maybe it’s giving him a hug or holding hand. Or doing some of the chores he usually takes care of. Or surprising him with a gift he’s been wanting. Once a love language is understood, it’s easier to show your appreciation in a way that makes him feel loved and special.

Join in His Favorite Activity

Even if it’s not your favorite thing to do, spending time doing something he loves is a sweet way to celebrate Husband Appreciation Day!

Simple Gestures

Leave him a love note.

Plan a special dinner.

Send a unexpected text letting him know how much he means to you and how much he does for you - and the family.

Give Him a Day Off

No chores, no fix-it projects, no honey-do lists, of any kind! He’ll be doing whatever his heart desires on #NationalHusbandDay!

You get the idea.. ENJOY!