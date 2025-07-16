National Hot Dog Day: What do you top yours with? Seems regionally we have different preferences

Happy National Hot Dog Day! How do you take yours?

Grilled? Steamed? Dirty water? Just don’t zap it in the microwave... 😂

A recent survey found ketchup (I’ll bite my tongue) to be the most popular hot dog topping, with 53% of the vote! Yellow mustard had 48%, onions 45%, cheese 43% and chili sauce 27%. A little of each, please??

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

Ketchup : Popular in 23 states, including California, Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to a survey from WBIW.

Popular in 23 states, including California, Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to a survey from WBIW. Yellow Mustard : A key ingredient in the Chicago Dog, especially in Illinois.

A key ingredient in the Chicago Dog, especially in Illinois. Onions : Popular across the country.

Popular across the country. Cheese : A favorite topping for many hot dog lovers.

A favorite topping for many hot dog lovers. Chili sauce : Appeals to over a quarter of Americans.

Appeals to over a quarter of Americans. Other toppings: Relish, sauerkraut, bacon and various spicy options also make appearances, but to a lesser extent.

Hot Diggity Dogs

Anyone else HUNGRY!?!? 🌭😋🌭