National Hot Dog Day: What do you top yours with?

Happy National Hot Dog Day! How do you take yours?
Grilled? Steamed? Dirty water? Just don’t zap it in the microwave... 😂
A recent survey found ketchup (I’ll bite my tongue) to be the most popular hot dog topping, with 53% of the vote! Yellow mustard had 48%, onions 45%, cheese 43% and chili sauce 27%. A little of each, please??
Here’s a more detailed breakdown:
- Ketchup: Popular in 23 states, including California, Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to a survey from WBIW.
- Yellow Mustard: A key ingredient in the Chicago Dog, especially in Illinois.
- Onions: Popular across the country.
- Cheese: A favorite topping for many hot dog lovers.
- Chili sauce: Appeals to over a quarter of Americans.
- Other toppings: Relish, sauerkraut, bacon and various spicy options also make appearances, but to a lesser extent.
Anyone else HUNGRY!?!? 🌭😋🌭