If you find someone who cuts and styles your hair the way you like it - you stay with them! In fact, it’s usually VERY hard to make a change if they leave the salon, or stop styling hair.

So that’s why - our hairstylists are so appreciated!

And each year, on April 30th, National Hairstylist Appreciation Day honors them. A talented hairstylist will make you look good AND feel good. Plus, isn’t it nice to just relax in their chair for a bit? The world can stop spinning for a few moments.

#HairstylistAppreciationDay

No matter what your style is, your hairstylist will be able to guide you with the latest cuts and colors. They also know how to keep your hair healthy and manageable!

So don’t forget to reach out to your favorite salon and thank your go-to hairstylist. *This day also celebrates the uniqueness of all styles of hair.