National Donut Day (also known as National Doughnut Day) on November 5th is one of 2 donut days! So sweet they get TWO days a year to celebrate! The first Friday in June AND Nov 5th!

#NationalDonutDay

Now for the big question.. is it DONUT or DOUGHNUT!?

From NationalDayCalendar.com:

Print ads for cake and glazed donuts and doughnuts existed from at least 1896 in the United States.

George W. Peck published Peck’s Bad Boy and his Pa in 1900 . It contained the first known printed use of donut. In it, a character is quoted as saying, “Pa said he guessed he hadn’t got much appetite and he would just drink a cup of coffee and eat a donut.”

in 1900 It contained the first known printed use of donut. In it, a character is quoted as saying, “Pa said he guessed he hadn’t got much appetite and he would just drink a cup of coffee and eat a donut.” In 1919, the Square Donut Company of America was founded. Square donuts offer an easier-to-package product.

Eat them happily & ENJOY! 🍩