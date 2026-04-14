We are SO fortunate to be living in Tampa Bay where we can see dolphins in many places.. sometimes they even put on quite a show for us! I posted a video from Tarpon Bayou in Tarpon Springs and a picture from one of the dolphin boats on Clearwater Beach of a dolphin jumping - see them on our 105.5 Instagram and Facebook!

They are definitely special creatures and we love them.💗🐬

So today, April 14th, we celebrate DOLPHINS.

They are social and intelligent - and tons of fun to watch.

#NationalDolphinDay

Dolphins range in size - from 4 feet to up to 30 feet.

They’re found worldwide - but they prefer the shallower seas of the continental shelves.

They eat mostly fish and squid.

Male dolphin – bull

Female dolphin – cow

Young dolphin – calf

Group of dolphins – school or pod

Enjoy National Dolphin Day and share your pics with us!🐬