We are SO fortunate to be living in Tampa Bay where we can see dolphins in many places.. sometimes they even put on quite a show for us! I posted a video from Tarpon Bayou in Tarpon Springs and a picture from one of the dolphin boats on Clearwater Beach of a dolphin jumping - see them on our 105.5 Instagram and Facebook!
They are definitely special creatures and we love them.💗🐬
So today, April 14th, we celebrate DOLPHINS.
They are social and intelligent - and tons of fun to watch.
#NationalDolphinDay
Dolphins range in size - from 4 feet to up to 30 feet.
They’re found worldwide - but they prefer the shallower seas of the continental shelves.
They eat mostly fish and squid.
- Male dolphin – bull
- Female dolphin – cow
- Young dolphin – calf
- Group of dolphins – school or pod
Enjoy National Dolphin Day and share your pics with us!🐬