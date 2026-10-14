Soooo what will you be eating today? Something sweet and savory? If you needed an excuse, it’s National Dessert Day!

The word dessert comes from the French term desservir (“to clear the table”), first used around 1600.

(“to clear the table”), first used around 1600. Some dessert traditions consist of: ordering dessert first (I’m all about that), visiting local bakeries (yes), sharing recipes (definitely), and trying out seasonal autumn flavors like pumpkin pie, cinnamon, and apple tart (yes, yes, and yes)

Let us know what some of your favorite desserts are!

#NationalDessertDay