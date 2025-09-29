National Coffee Day

Fragrant hot coffee in a white cup with beans spilling roasted coffee.
National Coffee Day FILE PHOTO: Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. (Kryuchka Yaroslav - stock.adobe.)
By Kristy Knight

It’s TODAY! Did you have your cup of coffee (or more) yet?

There are apparently four components of a perfect cup of coffee: aroma, body, acidity, and flavor. Like the 4 c’s of diamond shopping, I guess! LOL

Think of opening a fresh bag of coffee beans - ahhhh the aroma! Even if you don’t drink coffee, do you enjoy the fragrance of roasted coffee beans?

Here’s huge list of deals you could get today:

