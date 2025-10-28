National CHOCOLATE Day

Ohhhh yes.. this is definitely a day for me. How about you!?
There are many ways to celebrate today:
Dipping station, anyone?
Chocolate tasting?
Dessert before dinner?
✋count me in!
5 Types of Chocolate
- Unsweetened baking chocolate – cocoa solids and cocoa butter in varying proportions.
- Sweet chocolate – cocoa solids, cocoa butter or other fat and sugar.
- Milk chocolate – sweet chocolate with milk powder or condensed milk.
- White chocolate – cocoa butter, sugar, and milk but no cocoa solids.
- Ruby Chocolate - a special variety of cocoa beans that turn pink and offers a sweet and intensely fruity taste with a slight tartness.
ENJOY!
