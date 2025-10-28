National CHOCOLATE Day

Devil's Food Cake (Tor Gilje - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight

Ohhhh yes.. this is definitely a day for me. How about you!?

There are many ways to celebrate today:

Dipping station, anyone?

Chocolate tasting?

Dessert before dinner?

✋count me in!

5 Types of Chocolate

  1. Unsweetened baking chocolate –  cocoa solids and cocoa butter in varying proportions.
  2. Sweet chocolate –  cocoa solids, cocoa butter or other fat and sugar.
  3. Milk chocolate – sweet chocolate with milk powder or condensed milk.
  4. White chocolate – cocoa butter, sugar, and milk but no cocoa solids.
  5. Ruby Chocolate - a special variety of cocoa beans that turn pink and offers a sweet and intensely fruity taste with a slight tartness.

ENJOY!

#NationalChocolateDay

