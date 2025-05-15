National Chocolate Chip Day

Chocolate Chip Cookies Stock photo of chocolate chip cookies. A 4-year-old’s mission to mend “broken hearts” in the wake of deadly flooding in Tennessee on Aug. 21, 2021, helped raise $1,300 one cookie at a time. (Songbird839/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Kristy Knight

Adding chocolate chips to any recipe makes it better, right!? Or is that just me? LOL!

#ChocolateChipDay

Thank goodness for this curious baker!

In 1937, Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman Massachusetts was working at the Toll House Inn, and she added cut up chunks of a semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bar and added them to a cookie recipe.

The cookies were a huge success! Is this any surprise!?

In 1939 she signed an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the chocolate bar’s packaging! And Wakefield received a lifetime supply of chocolate!!!! 😋

