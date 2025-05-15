National Chocolate Chip Day

Adding chocolate chips to any recipe makes it better, right!? Or is that just me? LOL!
#ChocolateChipDay
Thank goodness for this curious baker!
In 1937, Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman Massachusetts was working at the Toll House Inn, and she added cut up chunks of a semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bar and added them to a cookie recipe.
The cookies were a huge success! Is this any surprise!?
In 1939 she signed an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the chocolate bar’s packaging! And Wakefield received a lifetime supply of chocolate!!!! 😋