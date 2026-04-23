National Bucket List Day

Man who constructed Eiffel Tower model with over 700,000 matchsticks gets world record
Eiffel Tower in Paris, France Man who constructed Eiffel Tower model with over 700,000 matchsticks gets world record (Nikada/Getty Images)
By Kristy Knight

Friday, April 24th is #NationalBucketListDay!

Time to make plans & have conversations!

Do you have a goal you’d like to reach?

Is there a place you’d like to travel to?

What hobby would you like to try/learn?

What would you like to accomplish in your career?

How could you make your relationship even better?

A bucket list is a list you create to make the most out of life!

You can put goals, dreams, and aspirations on your list to accomplish within in a specific time frame and hold yourself accountable.

Maybe share your list with your significant other or friends.

Or - make a list WITH them!

CARPE DIEM!⭐

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