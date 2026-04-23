National Bucket List Day

Man who constructed Eiffel Tower model with over 700,000 matchsticks gets world record

Friday, April 24th is #NationalBucketListDay!

Time to make plans & have conversations!

Do you have a goal you’d like to reach?

Is there a place you’d like to travel to?

What hobby would you like to try/learn?

What would you like to accomplish in your career?

How could you make your relationship even better?

A bucket list is a list you create to make the most out of life!

You can put goals, dreams, and aspirations on your list to accomplish within in a specific time frame and hold yourself accountable.

Maybe share your list with your significant other or friends.

Or - make a list WITH them!

CARPE DIEM!⭐