National Bucket List Day

Friday, April 24th is #NationalBucketListDay!
Time to make plans & have conversations!
Do you have a goal you’d like to reach?
Is there a place you’d like to travel to?
What hobby would you like to try/learn?
What would you like to accomplish in your career?
How could you make your relationship even better?
A bucket list is a list you create to make the most out of life!
You can put goals, dreams, and aspirations on your list to accomplish within in a specific time frame and hold yourself accountable.
Maybe share your list with your significant other or friends.
Or - make a list WITH them!
CARPE DIEM!⭐