My Childhood Halloween Costume Had One Final Boss: My Coat! On the rare occasion it snowed on Halloween... it was kinda fun, honestly

Growing up in upstate New York, I learned that every Halloween costume needed to pass one very important test: could it fit over a coat or hoodie if it was going to be a chilly day?

I was a knight one year, Luke Skywalker another, Merlin the magician another... but the forecast always had final approval over the wardrobe.

Here in Florida, we are more likely to wonder whether our costume can breathe! That, and if rain might be in the forecast!

Different weather, same Halloween determination.

If you ever argued that a sweatshirt would ruin your entire character, somewhere your mom is still explaining that even superheroes get cold!