MTV - Noooooo!

WHAT!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
Say it isn’t so. 😭😭 I’m really sad about this news.
Paramount Global is planning to shut down five MTV-branded music channels - SOON! Shut downs will happen in the U.K. and parts of Europe by December 31, 2025.
Including MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, MTV Live, and Club MTV.
All of these channels have been long-running networks that play nonstop hits, throwbacks, and live performances.
Find out more HERE:
https://creators.yahoo.com/lifestyle/story/the-day-the-music-died-mtv-is-shutting-down-its-music-channels-after-four-decades-072758818.html