MTV - Noooooo!

MTV Cannes Party 2003 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: (U.K. NEWSPAPERS OUT) MTV logo is seen at the MTV/T3 party at Pierre Cardin's Villa during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 17, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images) (Steve Finn/Getty Images)
By Kristy Knight

WHAT!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Say it isn’t so. 😭😭 I’m really sad about this news.

Paramount Global is planning to shut down five MTV-branded music channels - SOON! Shut downs will happen in the U.K. and parts of Europe by December 31, 2025.

Including MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, MTV Live, and Club MTV.

All of these channels have been long-running networks that play nonstop hits, throwbacks, and live performances.

Find out more HERE:

https://creators.yahoo.com/lifestyle/story/the-day-the-music-died-mtv-is-shutting-down-its-music-channels-after-four-decades-072758818.html

