Movies To Watch With Mom

Netflix has come up with a list of what it says are the best movies for Valentine's Day.

Do you agree with this list?

Not sure I do but..

I’m all about The Sound of Music! One of my all time favorite movies!!!!

And I love Freaky Friday! So happy they have another one this Summer!

Baby Boom with Diane Keaton is great, too.

What are some of your favorites?

Check out the list here: https://www.today.com/popculture/movies/best-mothers-day-movies-rcna25914