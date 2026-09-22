Movie Soundtrack Weekend

FILE PHOTO: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the film 'Dirty Dancing', 1987. "Dirty Dancing" was among the 25 films inducted into the National Film Registry for 2024. (Photo by Vestron/Getty Images)

There are SO many amazing songs that came from the movies we know and love - and those great scenes we can’t forget.

When Baby and Johnny are dancing to Time of My Life in Dirty Dancing, or when Andie is running to find Blane in the parking lot of the Prom in Pretty in Pink and the song from OMD If you Leave is playing.. these are such huge moments and songs that tie us together.

That’s why this weekend on 105.5 The Dove, we thought we’d have some fun and play some of those GREAT MOVIE SOUNDTRACK SONGS! Let us know your favorites and request a song anytime on our free Dove App!

Here’s a list of some of the biggest movie soundtrack songs according to Rolling Stones:

Big Movie Soundtrack Songs