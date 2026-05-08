Mother’s day is BIG business! Moms deserved to be honored... and this Sunday, we are shelling out some money doing so

Mother’s Day is officially becoming a BIG business… and honestly, it should be!

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record-breaking $38 BILLION on Mother’s Day this year, which is up nearly $4 billion from last year alone... what recession???

The average person plans to spend about $284, with flowers, brunches, greeting cards, jewelry and special outings topping the list. And if you’re one of those people panic-booking a brunch reservation right now… you are definitely not alone.

But beyond the flowers and gift cards, the numbers also tell a bigger story. Most people surveyed said their mom was the one doing more around the house growing up, being more involved in day-to-day life and being the parent they felt closest to emotionally.

So whether you’re celebrating your mom, stepmom, wife, grandma, or even the “dog mom” in your life… Mother’s Day is really about showing love to the women who somehow held everything together while making it look easy! How are YOU celebrating?

Read more here ➡️ NRF / YouGov