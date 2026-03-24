Most Stressed States

Portrait,Of,Stressed,Mature,Woman,With,Hand,On,Head,Looking Why patients travel abroad for hormone treatments (Ground Picture/Shutterstock / Ground Picture)
By Kristy Knight

...and FLORIDA IS ON THE LIST! We came in at #20.

Yes, I guessed we can be stressed even while living in paradise. ☀️😎

  • The study was done by WalletHub and States were ranked across 40 metrics - including median income, mental health, and divorce rates. WalletHub ranked FLORIDA:
  • 40th in work-related stress.
  • 19th in money-related stress.
  • 8th in family-related stress
  • 27th in health and safety-related stress.
  • 5th in divorce rate.

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STATES THAT ARE THE MOST STRESSED:

1. Louisiana

2. Kentucky

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Arkansas

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