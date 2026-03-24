Most Stressed States

...and FLORIDA IS ON THE LIST! We came in at #20.
Yes, I guessed we can be stressed even while living in paradise. ☀️😎
- The study was done by WalletHub and States were ranked across 40 metrics - including median income, mental health, and divorce rates. WalletHub ranked FLORIDA:
- 40th in work-related stress.
- 19th in money-related stress.
- 8th in family-related stress
- 27th in health and safety-related stress.
- 5th in divorce rate.
HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STATES THAT ARE THE MOST STRESSED:
1. Louisiana
2. Kentucky
3. New Mexico
4. West Virginia
5. Arkansas