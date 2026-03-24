Most Stressed States

...and FLORIDA IS ON THE LIST! We came in at #20.

Yes, I guessed we can be stressed even while living in paradise. ☀️😎

The study was done by WalletHub and States were ranked across 40 metrics - including median income, mental health, and divorce rates. WalletHub ranked FLORIDA:

40th in work-related stress.

19th in money-related stress.

8th in family-related stress

27th in health and safety-related stress.

5th in divorce rate.

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STATES THAT ARE THE MOST STRESSED:

1. Louisiana

2. Kentucky

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Arkansas