Most Searched Costume In Florida

This survey isn’t about dogs..
but I thought this picture was too cute! 🤣
You can actually see a map of the US with the biggest Halloween costume online searches (per state) here:
Most Searched Halloween Costumes
In our beautiful state of Florida: KPop was HUGE.. but the tried and true Pirates & Mermaid costumes were also on top!
Pirate costumes? In Florida? Definitely makes sense for the Tampa Bay area. BTW, Gasparilla is almost 3 months away.
Puts it all in perspective doesn’t it?
AND you can use that pirate costume TWICE!🦜