Most Searched Costume In Florida

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Little, a chihuahua, poses as a pirate at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 20, 2012 in New York City. Hundreds of dog owners festooned their pets for the annual event, the largest of its kind in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

This survey isn’t about dogs..

but I thought this picture was too cute! 🤣

You can actually see a map of the US with the biggest Halloween costume online searches (per state) here:

Most Searched Halloween Costumes

In our beautiful state of Florida: KPop was HUGE.. but the tried and true Pirates & Mermaid costumes were also on top!

Pirate costumes? In Florida? Definitely makes sense for the Tampa Bay area. BTW, Gasparilla is almost 3 months away.

Puts it all in perspective doesn’t it?

AND you can use that pirate costume TWICE!🦜