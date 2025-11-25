More than half of us going the restaurant route for Thanksgiving?

Now this explains why half of us are staring at that grocery receipt like it personally offended us!
A new survey says 59% of Americans are cutting back on their Thanksgiving feast this year, with the average meal costing about $165.
Between higher grocery prices and tighter budgets, people are getting creative — fewer side dishes, fewer guests, cheaper brands… and yes, even less expensive main dishes than turkey. (Somewhere, a Publix rotisserie chicken just puffed out its chest.)
But here’s the twist: just because folks are spending less doesn’t mean they’re chaining themselves to the kitchen. More than half of Americans (53%) are ordering takeout or delivery for Thanksgiving, up from 37% last year. Another 5% are straight-up dining out.
Why? Because 63% want to spend more time celebrating instead of wrestling a 16-pound bird, 35% want to avoid the hassle and 19% say they’re just too busy to cook anything.
Honestly… relatable. If a restaurant wants to hand me a professionally cooked meal while I stay in my comfy pants all day, that’s holiday magic I can get behind! Happy Thanksgiving!
Source: Fox 4KC