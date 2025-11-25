More than half of us going the restaurant route for Thanksgiving? If nothing else, help Mom with the cooking!

Now this explains why half of us are staring at that grocery receipt like it personally offended us!

A new survey says 59% of Americans are cutting back on their Thanksgiving feast this year, with the average meal costing about $165.

Between higher grocery prices and tighter budgets, people are getting creative — fewer side dishes, fewer guests, cheaper brands… and yes, even less expensive main dishes than turkey. (Somewhere, a Publix rotisserie chicken just puffed out its chest.)

But here’s the twist: just because folks are spending less doesn’t mean they’re chaining themselves to the kitchen. More than half of Americans (53%) are ordering takeout or delivery for Thanksgiving, up from 37% last year. Another 5% are straight-up dining out.

Why? Because 63% want to spend more time celebrating instead of wrestling a 16-pound bird, 35% want to avoid the hassle and 19% say they’re just too busy to cook anything.

Honestly… relatable. If a restaurant wants to hand me a professionally cooked meal while I stay in my comfy pants all day, that’s holiday magic I can get behind! Happy Thanksgiving!

Source: Fox 4KC