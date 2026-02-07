More excited for the commercials than the game? Check out some more Big Game ads! You won’t feel bad using the bathroom knowing a lot of these commercials are already online

Even more Big Game commercials have dropped, and a few early standouts are leaning into humor, pop culture and just enough weird to get people talking before kickoff even happens.

One of the buzziest so far features a polar bear going through an identity crisis after choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar in a blind taste test. Since polar bears have long been tied to another soda brand, the bear ends up in therapy with Taika Waititi playing his counselor. It’s self-aware, funny, and exactly the kind of offbeat ad that sticks in your head.

Kathryn Hahn brings the chaos in Oikos’ new spot alongside Ravens running back Derrick Henry. When their San Francisco trolley gets stuck, Hahn saves the day by pushing it up the hill herself — a ridiculous, high-energy moment that fits her perfectly and gets the brand message across without taking itself too seriously.

And Duolingo is tapping into halftime hype, with its owl mascot dressed like Bad Bunny and encouraging fans to learn Spanish before the show. It’s smart timing, pop culture-driven and proof that Super Bowl ads are just as much about joining the conversation as selling a product.

Obviously, more commercials are still on the way, but early on, the ads winning attention are the ones that keep things fun and don’t overthink it!