Monopoly going cashless?

I’ll Zelle you later for Baltic Avenue right now!

Monopoly (Justin Sullivan)
By Mike Kruz

Hasbro announcing a new version of “Monopoly” called “Monopoly: App Banking”, making the game more digital.

The board game remains mostly the same, but a bit more “kid-friendly” as Park Place and Boardwalk have been replaced with a Rocket Launch Pad and the Moon. They’ve also added a chocolate factory, a VR roller coaster and a dinosaur park!

Gone is the banker and physical money. Instead, you’ll use a mobile app that processes all the transactions.

Hasbro says the app will speed up game play, appeal more to younger players and make it harder to cheat.

But, naturally, some people aren’t having it, including parents who have used Monopoly to help teach their kids stuff like money management. The good news is that the classic “Monopoly” will still be sold along with HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of copies of the original game out there, not to mention all the variations for every city, hobby and interest.

Look for the “App Banking” version at most major retailers this August for $24.99, with the mobile app will be FREE to download.

Read more here ➡️ The Verge

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!