Monopoly going cashless? I’ll Zelle you later for Baltic Avenue right now!

Hasbro announcing a new version of “Monopoly” called “Monopoly: App Banking”, making the game more digital.

The board game remains mostly the same, but a bit more “kid-friendly” as Park Place and Boardwalk have been replaced with a Rocket Launch Pad and the Moon. They’ve also added a chocolate factory, a VR roller coaster and a dinosaur park!

Gone is the banker and physical money. Instead, you’ll use a mobile app that processes all the transactions.

Hasbro says the app will speed up game play, appeal more to younger players and make it harder to cheat.

But, naturally, some people aren’t having it, including parents who have used Monopoly to help teach their kids stuff like money management. The good news is that the classic “Monopoly” will still be sold along with HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of copies of the original game out there, not to mention all the variations for every city, hobby and interest.

Look for the “App Banking” version at most major retailers this August for $24.99, with the mobile app will be FREE to download.

Read more here ➡️ The Verge