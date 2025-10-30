Monkey Business inside a Texas Spirit Halloween!

Little guy went BANANAS when one of those animatronic monsters spooked him

monkey business
By Mike Kruz

We’ve all popped into a local Spirit Halloween this time of year, if not here in 2025, in years past, but let’s be honest... it’s a pretty wild place already without any MONKEY BUSINESS!

Chaotic enough—with fog machines, jump scares and toddlers in zombie makeup—try adding a loose MONKEY to the mix. That’s exactly what happened in Plano, Texas, where a pet monkey slipped away from its owner and went full Tarzan inside a Spirit Halloween store, swinging from rafters and poles for more than 30 minutes.

Shoppers first thought it was part of the display—until they noticed the telltale sign it was real: the diaper. (Because, of course!)

Apparently, the monkey got spooked by one of the animatronic monsters and decided to make a break for it. Employees couldn’t catch it, police were called and customers ran for their lives—or at least for the parking lot.

The chaos ended peacefully, though, when the owner finally coaxed the little guy down with the world’s most powerful peace offering: a cookie.

No one was hurt, but the next time you’re shopping for a costume, look up!

Check out the local news story on it below! ⬇️⬇️

