Mom should ALWAYS get to ride shotgun, am I wrong? A viral video has sparked an internet debate

There’s apparently a new family feud happening online . . . and it’s all about who gets the FRONT seat in the car!

A viral video showing a girlfriend hopping into the passenger seat before her boyfriend’s mom walked up and basically said, “Absolutely not!” The girlfriend refused to move, the mom refused to budge and eventually the whole thing turned into a full-on standoff with the girlfriend driving herself instead.

The internet is split, but honestly? Me thinks that Mom should ALWAYS gets the best seat in the house and this shouldn’t have even been a debate to begin with!

Look, relationships are important, but moms spent years handing out snacks from the front seat, breaking up fights in the backseat and pretending they “weren’t tired” on family road trips. That passenger princess crown belongs to her when she’s in the car.

Besides, if your girlfriend can survive sitting in economy on a flight across state, she can survive one car ride in the back seat! Sorry... not sorry...

Check out the video below!