Mistakes Passengers Make On Planes

FILE PHOTO: A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit over windowless window seats to proceed.

Maybe you do some of these things when flying.. which can annoy flight attendants. I know I do. 😬

Here are the 6 big mistakes that flight attendants wish we wouldn’t make:

1. Boarding isn’t a race

Flight attendants agree that you’re better off observing the boarding flow rather than trying to beat it. Just go with the flow, I guess.

2. Prepare for the first five minutes before you even step onto the plane

Make it a point to have everything you’ll need during the flight within easy reach before you board.

3. Flight attendants aren’t to blame for delays and other things they can’t control

Travelers often assume that flight attendants have more control over issues like delays and baggage loading problems. They don’t.

4. Politely share the space

Little acts of courtesy like leaving the tuna sandwich at home and wearing headphones matter.

5. Flight attendants are safety professionals first and servers second

While many people assume a flight attendant’s job is to hand out meals and drinks, their primary responsibility is safety.

6. Paying attention pays off

The best travelers are those who are aware of what’s happening around them. Small acts like saying hello to the crew and waiting your turn to deplane can go a long way.