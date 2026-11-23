Very pretty pics, Miley. Her dress was simple and lovely.
AND THE FLOWERS! Beautiful! At one point she had to wipe/dry her eyes. Aww.
Here’s a bit of their dating timeline:
- 2021: Miley and Maxx meet.
- 2022: Insiders confirm they’re dating.
- 2023: Maxx produces and co-produces some tracks on Miley’s album Endless Summer Vacation.
- 2024–2025: They make joint appearances at events like the Grammys and the Oscars.
- December 2025: Maxx proposes to Miley during a trip to Asia and they confirm the engagement.
- November 2026: Miley & Maxx get married.
You can see some of the wedding pictures of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando and find out more about their special day HERE: