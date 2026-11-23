Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the world premiere of Disney+'s 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' at El Capitan Theatre on March 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Very pretty pics, Miley. Her dress was simple and lovely.

AND THE FLOWERS! Beautiful! At one point she had to wipe/dry her eyes. Aww.

Here’s a bit of their dating timeline:

2021: Miley and Maxx meet.

Miley and Maxx meet. 2022: Insiders confirm they’re dating.

Insiders confirm they’re dating. 2023: Maxx produces and co-produces some tracks on Miley’s album Endless Summer Vacation.

Maxx produces and co-produces some tracks on Miley’s album 2024–2025: They make joint appearances at events like the Grammys and the Oscars.

They make joint appearances at events like the Grammys and the Oscars. December 2025: Maxx proposes to Miley during a trip to Asia and they confirm the engagement.

Maxx proposes to Miley during a trip to Asia and they confirm the engagement. November 2026: Miley & Maxx get married.

You can see some of the wedding pictures of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando and find out more about their special day HERE:

Miley & Maxx Are Married