Might wanna stop doing your makeup in the car! A Florida woman found out the hard way with an encouter with a police cruiser

You hear about this woman in Fort Lauderdale? So into doing her makeup at a red light on Broward Boulevard, that she didn’t even realize a cop car was next to her... and was so distracted, she swerved into their lane, hitting the car!

It’s a jarring reminder that distracted driving isn’t always about phones. Everyday habits (we should be doing at home or in the bathroom at the office) like applying cosmetics can be just as risky, pulling eyes, hands, and attention away from the road when seconds matter most.

During April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month, stories like this cut through the noise because they feel familiar. Multitasking in the car might seem harmless, even routine, but the consequences can escalate instantly... especially when you hit a police cruiser!

The takeaway is simple and urgent: no text, touch-up, or task is worth a life. Safe driving starts with full attention... nothing less.

Read more about it here ➡️ Yahoo