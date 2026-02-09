Messy car? You’re not alone! Time for a good cleaning inside and out

We all expect our Uber to feel like a spa on wheels—fresh scent, spotless seats, not a crumb in sight.

Meanwhile, according to a new poll, OUR OWN VEHICLES can only be described as four-wheeled chaos.

Thirty-four percent of car owners admit they’d be embarrassed if someone peeked inside their vehicle right now and the evidence is… loud.

Random clothes? A third of us. Trash and food wrappers? Almost a quarter. Bottles and cans rolling around? Thirty-six percent. Actual food on the floor? One in five. (And yes, we’re all silently blaming kids.)

Even better: half of drivers say the state of their car is a “fair reflection” of their personality—yikes. While 46% insist they’re clean and organized, 16% fully embrace the mess, and 19% live in a constant clutter-cleaning limbo.

Gen Z claims the tidiest rides, Boomers the messiest, and the list of stuff people keep in their cars is unhinged: a Sammy Sosa bobblehead, uncashed lotto tickets, old Halloween decorations, fake legs, false teeth, jams and jellies, and even a camping shower.

Suddenly that Uber lint doesn’t seem so bad!

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research