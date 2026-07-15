Messi magic YET again! Argentina punches their ticket to the World Cup final versus Spain on Sunday Gotta be the GOAT

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after their win in the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Wow... just wow, but did we expect anything less?

The World Cup semifinals delivering everything fans could ask for... the drama, intensity and yet another reminder of why Lionel Messi is simply the GOAT.

Argentina showed the heart of champions, battling past England with a thrilling comeback to punch their ticket to yet another World Cup Final. Messi once again proved he rises to the biggest moments, creating the decisive play and continuing to build a legacy that few, if any, can match.

Now, Argentina stands just one win away from another world title, with Spain standing in the way after defeating France in the other semifinal.

All eyes now turn to Sunday’s World Cup Final, where Argentina and Spain will battle for football’s biggest prize in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown. If Messi can lift the trophy one more time, it will only strengthen the argument that he’s the greatest player the sport has ever seen.

Before that, don’t overlook Saturday’s bronze-medal match in Miami, where England and France will square off for third place... a chance for both nations to finish the tournament on a high note before the world crowns its champion on Sunday!

¡Vamos Argentina!