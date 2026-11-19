McDonald’s with a “Home Alone” adult “happy meal” for the Holidays! They had me at pizza-seasoned fries

McDonald’s has officially announced its Home Alone Meal, arriving Dec. 1 at participating U.S. restaurants.

Macaulay Culkin returns as Kevin in the campaign, and the meal features pizza-seasoned fries, cheese-pizza dipping sauce and collectible character socks.

Apparently, we’ve finally reached the age where socks really are the exciting part of a gift!

If Home Alone is a must-watch in your house, consider this dinner sorted for movie night. Just do a head count before you leave the drive-thru! That family’s track record deserves a little extra attention.