McDonald’s has officially announced its Home Alone Meal, arriving Dec. 1 at participating U.S. restaurants.
Macaulay Culkin returns as Kevin in the campaign, and the meal features pizza-seasoned fries, cheese-pizza dipping sauce and collectible character socks.
Apparently, we’ve finally reached the age where socks really are the exciting part of a gift!
If Home Alone is a must-watch in your house, consider this dinner sorted for movie night. Just do a head count before you leave the drive-thru! That family’s track record deserves a little extra attention.
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