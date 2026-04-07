Maybe the “N” in “NASA” really stands for... Nutella?? Sometimes unplanned promotion is the BEST kind!

Sometimes the universe (literally) hands you a marketing moment so perfect, it feels scripted, except this one literally happened in space!

During a live broadcast of NASA’s Artemis II mission, a jar of Nutella casually floated into frame inside the spacecraft, label facing forward like it had rehearsed for weeks. In the weightless silence of space, it became an instant star... a flawless, zero-gravity product shot no brand team on Earth could’ve orchestrated better.

Naturally, the internet had a field day. Viewers joked about the “best ad placement ever,” while Nutella’s parent company leaned in, celebrating their spread as officially going farther than ever before.

The timing couldn’t have been sweeter: just moments before the crew pushed past the historic distance of Apollo 13, this unexpected cameo added a dash of humor (and chocolate-hazelnut charm) to a truly monumental mission.

Watch the viral moment below!