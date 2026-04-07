Maybe the “N” in “NASA” really stands for... Nutella??

Sometimes unplanned promotion is the BEST kind!

Nutella Takes Orbit Moon Mission, Meet Snack Time: Nutella Floats into the Spotlight.
By Mike Kruz

Sometimes the universe (literally) hands you a marketing moment so perfect, it feels scripted, except this one literally happened in space!

During a live broadcast of NASA’s Artemis II mission, a jar of Nutella casually floated into frame inside the spacecraft, label facing forward like it had rehearsed for weeks. In the weightless silence of space, it became an instant star... a flawless, zero-gravity product shot no brand team on Earth could’ve orchestrated better.

Naturally, the internet had a field day. Viewers joked about the “best ad placement ever,” while Nutella’s parent company leaned in, celebrating their spread as officially going farther than ever before.

The timing couldn’t have been sweeter: just moments before the crew pushed past the historic distance of Apollo 13, this unexpected cameo added a dash of humor (and chocolate-hazelnut charm) to a truly monumental mission.

Watch the viral moment below!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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