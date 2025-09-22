Matthew McConaughey’s secret to a happy marriage!

Most couples dream of a giant, king-sized bed so they’re not crowding each other at night. But not Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila! The Oscar-winner swears the secret to their marriage is actually ditching the big mattress.

McConaughey joked that in a king bed, his wife felt like she was “a football field away.” So, they downsized to a queen where they can actually snuggle shoulder-to-shoulder. His verdict, in true Matthew McConaughey fashion? “It’s good for your marriage, man.”

So maybe forget the “bigger is better” motto—when it comes to love, a little less space might bring you a whole lot closer.

Source/whole article here ➡️ People