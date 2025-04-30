Matt Fraser Interview/See Him Live At The Hard Rock

Are you going to the show? Thursday, May 1st he’ll be live at the Hard Rock Events Center. One of America’s Top Psychic Mediums and TV personalities (Meet The Frasers) and I got the chance to talk with him!

He’s a best selling author, too, of books like:

We Never Die AND Don’t Wait Till You’re Dead

He passes along messages from loved one who have passed and tries to give his audience comfort with an uplifting sense that they’re not alone.

Here’s more info on the show: https://www.1055thedove.com/fp/matt-fraser/

And check out my interview: