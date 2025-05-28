Marriage advice at 30,000 feet!

What advice would you give?

marriage advice
By Mike Kruz

LOVE seeing stories like this!

In addition to serving drinks and snacks on the job recently, an Alaska Airlines crew went a step further to help out a couple flying to their wedding.

The flight attendants went up and down the aisle, asking fellow passengers to jot down their best advice for the couple as they head into their new chapter of married life!

The bride posted a sweet video on Tik Tok (see below) that included things like, “Be quick to forgive, and to say I’m sorry.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!

@kirstenabsten

marriage advice from our fellow passengers 🥹🤍 thank you to the sweet angels on Alaska for making this happen and to all the people who shared advice. We’ll cherish these forever @Alaska Airlines #wedding #weddingtiktok #alaskaairlines #marriageadvice

♬ nhạc nền - Old Songs Old Memories - Old Songs Old Memories
Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

