Marriage advice at 30,000 feet! What advice would you give?

LOVE seeing stories like this!

In addition to serving drinks and snacks on the job recently, an Alaska Airlines crew went a step further to help out a couple flying to their wedding.

The flight attendants went up and down the aisle, asking fellow passengers to jot down their best advice for the couple as they head into their new chapter of married life!

The bride posted a sweet video on Tik Tok (see below) that included things like, “Be quick to forgive, and to say I’m sorry.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!