Mariah Carey Interview IT’S TIME

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)

If you missed it over the weekend, Mariah Carey declared IT’S TIME! I cannot hit those high notes, but you can hear her singing it, right? Time for shopping and decorating and FEELING the holiday spirit! 🎄🎅🎁❄️

In this article you get to find out why Mariah is the Queen of Christmas, about her holiday traditions, and more!

Here’s an example:

What does Christmas morning look like in the Carey household?

What are my traditions in the morning? I’m not a morning person, that’s the thing. I wait till mid-afternoon, and then we start with the opening of the gifts and all the things. It’s fun and festive.

See the whole article/interview HERE:

Mariah Carey Interview