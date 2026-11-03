Mariah Carey Interview IT’S TIME

If you missed it over the weekend, Mariah Carey declared IT’S TIME! I cannot hit those high notes, but you can hear her singing it, right? Time for shopping and decorating and FEELING the holiday spirit! 🎄🎅🎁❄️
In this article you get to find out why Mariah is the Queen of Christmas, about her holiday traditions, and more!
Here’s an example:
What does Christmas morning look like in the Carey household?
What are my traditions in the morning? I’m not a morning person, that’s the thing. I wait till mid-afternoon, and then we start with the opening of the gifts and all the things. It’s fun and festive.
See the whole article/interview HERE: