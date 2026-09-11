Mariah Carey CD Saved Woman’s Life on 9/11 25 years later, stories like this are plentiful

Twenty-five years later, there are still remarkable stories emerging from September 11th, including one woman who says Mariah Carey is the reason she’s alive today!

Sara Botkin was working as a temp at an insurance brokerage firm in the World Trade Center in 2001. But on the morning of 9/11, instead of heading straight to work, she made a quick stop to buy Mariah Carey’s “Glitter” CD, which was released that very same day. That small decision changed everything.

Botkin was still on the ground floor waiting for an elevator when she learned the North Tower had been hit. She was able to leave and return home to Queens.

Now 49 and living in Pittsburgh with her family, she says that morning became a turning point in her life. It’s one of those stories that reminds you how a seemingly ordinary decision, stopping to buy some music, can alter the entire course of a life.

Check out here story here ➡️ People