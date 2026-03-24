Get ready because Wednesday is Manatee Appreciation Day.

We love our manatees in Tampa Bay! Our gentle sea cows!

Have you been to the Tarpon Bayou? Many times you can catch manatees gathering there. AND did you hear that Zoo Tampa just finished a huge expansion and have a whole new section now called Florida Waters with manatees, otters, and sting rays! How fun.

-Manatees weigh between 600-1200 pounds!

-They live up to 60 years.

-Manatees spend most of their time underwater and unpolluted habitats are vital to their survival.

-They surface occasionally to replenish their oxygen, but they can remain submerged for about 20 minutes at a time.

Celebrate #ManateeAppreciationDay by: