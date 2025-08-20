Man Breaks Guinness World Record by Riding 55 Roller Coasters in a Week! Who else wants to try and break it?

If you think hitting a couple coasters at Universal is a big day, meet Dean Stokes — a thrill-seeker from England who just set a Guinness World Record by riding 55 roller coasters in a single week across Britain and Ireland.

The record only required 30 rides, but Stokes nearly doubled it. He kicked things off at Brighton Palace Pier, wrapped it up at Thorpe Park in Surrey and said his favorite ride was The Icon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Weather closures kept him from topping 60, but the guy still left with the record and probably a permanent case of “roller coaster hair.”

Now, that’s impressive… but let’s be real. Here in Florida? That’s just called Saturday.

Between Disney, Universal... SeaWorld, we’ve basically got the coaster capital of the world right up the road!

One week? Pffft! Let’s leave on Saturday at sunrise, be in Orlando by brunch, and I bet we can hit 60 before the weekend’s over. Who’s with me? 😉

