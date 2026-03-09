Make sure to leave room for “play time!” Getting some fun in will help keep that stress down

First of all… thank YOU for letting us have a little fun together every day!

Turns out it might actually be good for your health. A new report says adults who make time to “play”, meaning anything fun, silly, creative, or carefree, tend to be happier, healthier and way less stressed. Less stressed? Say less...

And the key is that “play” doesn’t mean toys or playgrounds. It’s a mindset. Laugh with friends, try something creative, dance in the kitchen, crack a joke, or just do something that makes you feel a little like a kid again.

Life can get serious fast… so the people who stay curious, spontaneous and open to fun are the ones who are able to hit those curveballs a bit better.

So go ahead and act a little goofy today. 🤪 It’s basically doctor’s orders!

Check out the article here ➡️ The Conversation