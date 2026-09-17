Madonna Will Perform At VMAs

Not only is she back in a BIG way, leading the VMAs with 11 nominations - but now Madonna is the opening act!

Looks like Madonna has been secured a spot in the lineup (FIRST UP) and that means she’ll be kicking off the show on Sunday, Sept 27th!

It’s been 23 years since Madonna performed on the awards show and she has definitely had some “moments” on it in the past:

The Trench Coat, the Girlie Show, the Bridgerton-style outfit for Vogue, the KISS, and more!

The VMAs will be hosted by Snopp Dogg this year and will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS - with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.