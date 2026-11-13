The Macy’s Parade getting a little SQUIRRELLY! Universal’s Earl the Squirrel in balloon form

Earl the Squirrel will make a giant balloon debut at Macy’s parade

Keep an eye out for a Florida export at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Earl the Squirrel!

Universal Orlando says its holiday mascot was inspired by a real squirrel found in a park Christmas tree. Now Earl’s getting his own giant balloon. That’s quite a promotion for somebody who started out refusing to leave the decorations.

You can catch Earl’s New York debut Thursday, Nov. 26th, when the parade starts at 8:30 am on NBC and Peacock.

He’ll join Universal Orlando’s holiday parade in early December, too.

If you’re watching while you cook, this is your official excuse to put down the potato peeler for a minute!

Check out the story of Earl below! ⬇️

See more here ➡️ Universal