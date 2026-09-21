Luckiest Baby Names

A simple baby teeth timeline for curious parents
By Kristy Knight

So this survey is partly based on the past 10 years of some of the most successful entertainers, athletes, and business figures so it’s no surprise that the name TAYLOR tops the list. Because yes, Taylor Swift does seem to be very “lucky.”

If you’re having a baby, know someone who is, or just want to see if your name made the list, check this out:

Top 10 luckiest girl names
  1. Taylor
  2. Emma
  3. Frances
  4. Aryna
  5. Naomi
  6. Chloe
  7. Jane
  8. Jessica
  9. Jessie
  10. Michelle
Top 10 luckiest boy names
  1. Nikola
  2. Carlos
  3. Jeff
  4. Novak
  5. Rafael
  6. Aaron
  7. Giannis
  8. Lamar
  9. Patrick
  10. Shai

Get more insight HERE:

Luckiest Baby Names

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