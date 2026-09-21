So this survey is partly based on the past 10 years of some of the most successful entertainers, athletes, and business figures so it’s no surprise that the name TAYLOR tops the list. Because yes, Taylor Swift does seem to be very “lucky.”

If you’re having a baby, know someone who is, or just want to see if your name made the list, check this out:

Top 10 luckiest girl names

Taylor Emma Frances Aryna Naomi Chloe Jane Jessica Jessie Michelle

Top 10 luckiest boy names

Nikola Carlos Jeff Novak Rafael Aaron Giannis Lamar Patrick Shai

Get more insight HERE:

Luckiest Baby Names