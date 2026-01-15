Love Is in the Air! Couple Says “I Do” Mid-Flight! Getting married on the way to the honeymoon? Multi-tasking expertise!

Forget the mile-high club (although maybe that came next?)—Tina and Roger Simpson just had a mile-high matrimony!

A video of their Southwest Airlines wedding is taking off online, showing the happy couple tying the knot right there in the aisle.

While one writer joked about the ceremony “blocking the bathroom,” most passengers were all-in, cheering as the pair exchanged vows somewhere between takeoff and landing.

Hey, when love takes flight, who needs an aisle runner when you’ve already got one? ✈️💍

