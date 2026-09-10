Looks like we have a reputation for being LOUD in Florida! Just don’t turn down our volume :)

If you find yourself saying “WHAT?!” a lot here in Florida, maybe it’s not your hearing after all!

A new study ranked the loudest states in America by looking at transportation noise from cars, trains and planes, plus average noise levels that include things like construction, fireworks, sports and entertainment. And The Sunshine State cranked the volume all the way up to #5 in the country.

Texas grabbed the not-so-coveted title of America’s loudest state, followed by Nevada, California and Illinois, with Florida rounding out the Top 5. Meanwhile, Connecticut was named the quietest state. So between the traffic, construction, booming bass, fireworks and the occasional Florida driver expressing their feelings with the horn… apparently we don’t really have an indoor voice!

Read more here ➡️ Mental Floss / Yahoo