Looks like some summer trends never go out of style! How are we keeping the kids entertained?

Summer is basically here, which means parents everywhere are about to hear the phrase “I’m boooored” about 47 times a day!

Thankfully, you don’t need an expensive vacation or a theme park pass to keep kids entertained. Some of the best summer fun still comes from the simple stuff: reusable water balloons, stomp rockets, bubble machines, Nerf balls and even old-school walkie talkies. Honestly, half the fun is watching kids turn the backyard into their own little adventure zone.

And let’s not forget the classics that somehow never go out of style: sidewalk chalk hopscotch, badminton battles, croquet tournaments and the trusty inflatable kiddie pool. Sure, it may not be a luxury resort, but when the Florida heat kicks in, that little pool in the backyard suddenly feels like a five-star getaway!

Sometimes the best summer memories come from the cheapest toys, a little imagination and staying outside until the streetlights come on... just like when WE were kids! Turn on the Slip ‘n Slide and throw on the swimsuit!

Read more here ➡️ Buzzfeed